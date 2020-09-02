Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 204.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.00.

Shares of ROP traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.87. 517,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,882. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.80. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

