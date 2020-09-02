Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $593,000 Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra upgraded FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

FLT traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.65. 508,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.04. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

