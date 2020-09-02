Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $776,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after buying an additional 148,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,431,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $22.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,367. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.89 and a 200-day moving average of $298.73. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.