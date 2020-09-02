Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $832,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,069,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after buying an additional 528,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 348,436 shares during the period.

In other Floor & Decor news, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $365,538,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 31,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,843,417.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,771,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,194,567 shares of company stock valued at $413,313,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.70. 895,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,845. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.06. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

