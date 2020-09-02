Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $923,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Masimo makes up approximately 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,463,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after buying an additional 302,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,921,000 after buying an additional 254,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 7,341.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,723,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $8.81 on Wednesday, hitting $232.46. 401,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,168. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.63.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

