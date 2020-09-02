Davidson Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total value of $6,467,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,798,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total transaction of $383,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,510.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,254,555 in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.43.

TTD stock traded up $13.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.01. 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,647. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $515.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

