Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Align Technology by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $19.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,535. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $326.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

