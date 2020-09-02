Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $561.01 per share, with a total value of $96,493.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,296 shares of company stock worth $2,548,541. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPL. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:TPL traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $537.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,128. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.03 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.94. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.