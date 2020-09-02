Davidson Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $237.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.67.

LULU traded up $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.29. 1,628,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,930. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.35 and a 200 day moving average of $269.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

