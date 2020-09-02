Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $17.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $610.15. 877,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $621.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.59, for a total transaction of $6,595,898.42. Insiders sold 187,964 shares of company stock worth $114,635,547 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

