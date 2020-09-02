DeFiChain (DFI) Market Capitalization Tops $121.80 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $121.80 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002419 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. DeFiChain’s total supply is 643,593,035 coins and its circulating supply is 355,473,035 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain

DeFiChain Coin Trading

DeFiChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

