Delphy Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,575.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $678,737.06 and approximately $1,575.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.64 or 0.05755035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00037164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051011 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

