Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Down 7%

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) dropped 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 11,867,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 1,851,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 80.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 366,700 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 954.1% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 579,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.