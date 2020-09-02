Devex Resources Ltd (ASX:DEV) Insider Purchases A$100,800.00 in Stock

Devex Resources Ltd (ASX:DEV) insider Timothy Goyder purchased 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$100,800.00 ($72,000.00).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.09.

Devex Resources Company Profile

DevEx Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for uranium, copper, lithium, diamond, gold, and other base metals. It holds 100% interests in West Arnhem-Nabarlek project that covers an area of approximately 5,963 square kilometers tenement packages located in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province, Northern Territory; the Junee Project, which covers an area of approximately 281.3 square kilometers situated in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales; and Bogong project that covers an area of approximately 53 square kilometers situated in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

