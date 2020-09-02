DEX (DEX) Trading Up 110.6% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 93.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last week, DEX has traded 110.6% higher against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $155,418.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.01688636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00212699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00178910 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00172538 BTC.

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

