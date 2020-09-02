DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $449.98 and last traded at $447.71. Approximately 1,551,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,324,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.19.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $20,542,625. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

