DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 941,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,597,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.69.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 178.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,021,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 310.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,340,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,581 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 119.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,403,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,885 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,861,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 136.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,494 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

