Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 1,180,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 667,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $115,670.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $216,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $856,291. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

