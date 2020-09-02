Digital Insurance Token Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $345,840.88 and $72.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00806931 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003180 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

