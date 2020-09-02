DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Up 8.4%

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. 165,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 272,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRTT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. DIRTT Environmental had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, insider Jennifer Warawa acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

