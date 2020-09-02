Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 734.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 2.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $26,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,212 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

DFS stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,622. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

