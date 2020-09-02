Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 778.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,080 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Dollar Tree worth $58,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

