DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.
Shares of DSL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 360,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.14.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.