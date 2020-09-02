Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 8% Higher

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $39.90. 49,712,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 506% from the average session volume of 8,204,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Truist initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Draftkings news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,365,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

