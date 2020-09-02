DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.67 ($4.27).

SMDS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target (down previously from GBX 350 ($4.57)) on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, July 6th. Davy Research lowered their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.38)) on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of SMDS traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 252.70 ($3.30). 4,812,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.03. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 244.80 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.