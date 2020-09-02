Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Duke Energy worth $404,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.28. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

