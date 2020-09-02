Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Trading Up 9.2%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 142,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 157,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 million, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

