Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the July 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ETO stock remained flat at $$22.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 20.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 309.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 17.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

