Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the July 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ETO stock remained flat at $$22.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $26.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
