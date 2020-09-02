Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after purchasing an additional 629,683 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,195,000 after purchasing an additional 180,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.55. 2,406,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,116. The stock has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average is $150.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

