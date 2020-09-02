Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. ViacomCBS comprises about 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,249,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,481,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,818,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.