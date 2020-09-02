Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 0.3% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nucor were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,968,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nucor by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after purchasing an additional 693,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,644,000 after purchasing an additional 409,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Nucor by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,063,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,642 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,688. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

