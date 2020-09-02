Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has $852,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 0.7% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 17,734,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,229,986. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

