Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Energy Recovery accounts for about 0.4% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,180,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,542,000 after buying an additional 189,945 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 514,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 152,940 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 206,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $473.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 22.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

