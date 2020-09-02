Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Sells 12,649 Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the period. Cadiz makes up approximately 2.4% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.88% of Cadiz worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadiz by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

CDZI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 103,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,807. Cadiz Inc has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadiz Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

