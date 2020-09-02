Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Sells 30,000 Shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Acacia Research makes up approximately 0.3% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of Acacia Research worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACTG stock remained flat at $$3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,204. The firm has a market cap of $188.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Acacia Research Corp has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 145.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

