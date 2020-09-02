Encana (TSE:OVV) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Encana (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.13.

OVV stock traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.52.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

