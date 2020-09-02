Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Receives $86.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

