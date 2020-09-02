Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,151,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.