Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil Sells 7,500 Shares

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $353,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. 2,767,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $79.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

