Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $69.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.62.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $9,041,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,808.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,313,861 shares of company stock worth $113,602,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. 2,604,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

