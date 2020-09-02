Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Short Interest Update

Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the July 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Enviro Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 5,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. Enviro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get Enviro Technologies alerts:

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.