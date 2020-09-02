EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $33.76. Approximately 923,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,497,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after buying an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 58.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,661 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,537,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,532 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.