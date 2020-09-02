Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Position Lifted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.90. 457,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

