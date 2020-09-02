Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 97,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,366 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $6,370,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.