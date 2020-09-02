EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $138,166.13 and $870,391.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00078572 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00321333 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040190 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000421 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007804 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

