EXMR FDN Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $219,277.09 and approximately $3,006.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041856 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006181 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.36 or 0.05763517 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037446 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.