Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $70.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

FN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. 194,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,047,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,779.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,750. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $21,959,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

