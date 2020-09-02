Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given News Sentiment Score of -1.43

News stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.44. 17,281,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,809,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,095 shares of company stock worth $5,035,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

