FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Cut by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $583,239.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,553 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.05. 208,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.98. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

