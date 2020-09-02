Faurecia SA (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Faurecia SA (OTCMKTS:FURCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the July 30th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 572.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FURCF. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Faurecia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Faurecia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Faurecia has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Faurecia alerts:

FURCF remained flat at $$40.70 during trading on Wednesday. Faurecia has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $55.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.